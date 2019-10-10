Donald Trump Explodes On Fox News: ‘Whoever Their Pollster Is, They Suck’

President Donald Trump went after Fox News in a Twitter thread Thursday, saying that the network’s pollsters “suck” and that Fox is “so different than it used to be.”

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll. Whoever their Pollster is, they suck. But @FoxNews is also much different than it used to be in the good old days,” Trump said.

“With people like Andrew Napolitano, who wanted to be a Supreme……Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

“It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President!” he added.

Trump’s tweets come after Fox News released a poll Wednesday that indicated 51 percent of Americans wanted him impeached and removed. (RELATED: President Trump Unloads, Accuses Adam Schiff Of Helping To Write Whistleblower Complaint)

The president and Fox are frequently viewed as allies in the media world, but he has previously criticized the company for bad polls. In July, he said the network’s polls have “always been terrible” to him.

Fox News also fired Trey Gowdy this week because he was advising the president on legal matters.

Impeachment talk has dominated Washington since House speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry against Trump last month due to his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which he asked him to investigate Hunter Biden over alleged corruption.

Former vice president Joe Biden openly called for Trump’s impeachment this week.