Ex-Drug Addict Confronts Her Arresting Officer | America Abandoned

America Abandoned is the Daily Caller’s brand new series devoted to exposing the parts of America left behind by the mainstream media and Washington bureaucrats. Season One of the series explores some of the most economically damaged areas of Appalachia.

In this episode of America Abandoned, a recovering drug addict finally meets the police officer who was on the scene of her arrest for drug abuse. The ex-addict, Shawna, and Tim, the police officer, are both residents of Kentucky, a state which has been infamous for its opioid addiction.

Appalachia, once known for a booming coal industry, is now epitomized by economic struggle and the drug epidemic.