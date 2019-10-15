REPORT: As Many As 10 Teams Would Be Interested In Trading For Cam Newton

Several NFL teams might be willing to trade for Cam Newton if the Carolina Panthers decide it’s time to move on from the former star.

Newton has only played in two games this season before being sidelined with an injury. Since he exited the starting lineup, Kyle Allen has gone 4-0. That has some people wondering if Newton’s time with Carolina is over. If the Panthers do decide to make a move, there will apparently be several teams interested.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, one unnamed AFC executive thinks as many as 10 teams would be willing to test the waters on a trade for Newton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same report from Freeman says other teams think the Auburn Heisman-winner’s time has passed, and his health isn’t worth it

Honestly, I’d have to side with the executives who would pass on Newton. The guy is always banged up, he doesn’t play well anymore, he’s nowhere near elite at this point in his career and I’m not sure why anybody would want to give up assets for him.

Four years ago? Sure, trade the house for Newton if we’re talking about four years ago. However, we’re not talking about four years ago.

We’re talking about today, and Newton isn’t worth much these days.

I’d love to see the 10 teams willing to trade for him because there honestly aren’t 10 spots where it’d seem to be an upgrade to land the dual-threat quarterback.

Newton’s time has come and gone. It’s now time for the Panthers to find an option for the future. Is that Kyle Allen? I don’t know, but I know for damn sure it’s not Cam Newton.