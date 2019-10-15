Joe Biden Disagrees With Jimmy Carter, Argues His Age Won’t Be A Factor If Elected President

Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that, if elected president, his age will have no impact on his job performance, though he would be the oldest person to ever hold the office.

Moderator Erin Burnett asked Biden, who would turn 80 during his first term, to respond to former President Jimmy Carter’s claim that he could not fulfill the president’s duties at age 80.

“Look, one of the reasons I’m running is because of my age and my experience,” Biden argued. “With it comes wisdom. We need someone to take office this time around who on day one can stand on the world stage, command the respect of world leaders from Putin to our allies, and know exactly what has to be done to get this country back on track.” (RELATED: Questions About Joe Biden’s Health Creep Into The Mainstream)

“It is required now more than any time in any of our lifetimes to have someone who has that capacity on day one. That’s one of the reasons why I decided to run, why I decided to run this time, because I know what has to be done. I’ve done it before.” (RELATED: Biden’s Campaign Tries To Assure Supporters He Has A Brain)

Biden further stated that he would release his medical records, “so that you can have full transparency as to my health and what I’m doing,” prior to the Iowa Caucuses. (RELATED: Dr. Brian Joondeph: What’s Behind Biden’s Bloody Eye? Here Are A Few Possibilities)