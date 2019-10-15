Bernie Sanders Reassures Voters That He Can Lead Country Despite Heart Attack

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders tried to reassure voters during Tuesday’s debate that he can lead the country if elected president despite a recent heart attack.

CNN moderator Erin Burnett told Sanders during the debate in Ohio Tuesday that everyone is “very glad” he’s feeling better after a heart attack on Oct. 1. Burnett noted that he is 78 years old and asked, “How do you reassure Democratic voters that you’re up to the stress of the presidency?”

Sanders answered by inviting the public to a rally he is holding in Queens, New York, adding that his campaign will “be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country.” He noted there will be “a special guest” at the rally, which will take place on Oct. 19.

“That is how I think I can reassure the American people,” Sanders said.

WATCH:

The Vermont senator went on to thank “people from all over this country” plus his competitors on stage Tuesday “for their love, for their prayers, for their well wishes.”

“And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening,” Sanders said as applause rung out from the audience.

Sanders’s health scare kept him away from the campaign trail for a short time, Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser to Sanders, previously noted according to a statement. The presidential candidate had another physical problem in March after cutting his head on a glass shower door and receiving seven stitches. (RELATED: Blocked Artery Takes Bernie Off Campaign Trail)

Former Vice President Joe Biden also had to defend his age following the question directed at Sanders.

