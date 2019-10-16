Fourth Involved In Alleged Scheme With Giuliani’s Associates Arrested

The fourth person involved in an alleged scheme to violate FEC laws was taken into custody Wednesday after two of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s associates were arrested, according to The Associated Press.

David Correia is one of the people named in an indictment of the scheme and was arrested at a New York City airport Wednesday morning. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Giuliani, were indicted Oct. 10 on conspiracy charges that involved alleged “straw” donations to various political committees.

The other person, Andrey Kukushkin, was taken into custody and indicted alongside Giuliani’s two associates, the AP reported.

Arraignments in the case are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, Tom Winter, NBC News correspondent for investigations, tweeted.

Arraignments are scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 3:30pm in this case: https://t.co/4UTava9AvD — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 16, 2019

“David Correia, 1 of the 4 people indicted in an alleged scheme to funnel foreign money and violate FEC laws was taken into custody at New York’s JFK airport this morning; the case includes Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman,” NBC News reported on its Twitter account.

Correia is accused of working with the other defendants to make political donations in an effort to get support for a new recreational marijuana business, according to the AP.

House Democrats subpoenaed Parnas and Fruman on Oct. 10 amid an ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump, shortly after the pair was charged with campaign finance violations. Their alleged campaign finance violations are related to a pro-Trump super PAC, CNBC reported. (RELATED: Giuliani Won’t Comply With ‘Illegitimate’ House Subpoenas, Says He Doesn’t Need Criminal Lawyer ‘At This Time’)

The impeachment inquiry followed an August whistleblower complaint largely based on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The complaint accused the president of asking Ukrainian officials to look into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Giuliani, who is reportedly under criminal investigation, received $500,000 in 2018 from Parnas and Fruman, he previously told Reuters.

“Most of our work was completed in 2018, but there is a continuing obligation to advise with regard to follow-up questions,” Giuliani said, according to a statement previously obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Contrary to leaks and misinformation, the source of the payments our firm received in 2018 were domestic.”

