Here Are Some Great Deals On Luggage- With Carry-Ons Starting At Just $49.99

We’re in the dog days of summer, and what better time than now to get out of house and give yourself a vacation. We all know the standard-issue complaints Americans have traveling — dealing with the TSA, making an excessive number of bathroom stops for your kids on road trips, withstanding the guy behind you kicking your airplane seat for five hours.

But finding well-built, inexpensive luggage is an under-appreciated travel difficulty. I can’t tell you how many bags I’ve had that have just fell apart. The zipper jams; the cloth rips; the plastic cracks into pieces. Fortunately, we’ve been looking around and have found a great luggage brand for all your travel needs. I’m talking about AmazonBasics, a well-regarded brand that makes built-to-last roller luggage. We’ve rounded up three products we think you’ll really like. Happy shopping!

AmazonBasics 20-Inch Carry On Hardside Spinner Luggage – $49.99

Up first, we have this excellent 20-inch carry on luggage, as suitable for an overseas adventure as for a weekend trip to the lake. It’s got a hard shell made of extra-thick, scratch-resistant material, but it’s also expandable up to 15%, so you’ll have no problem squeezing that last pair of pants into your bag.

AmazonBasics Oxford Expandable Spinner Luggage With TSA Lock – $89.99

This 28-inch piece of roller luggage is stylish, available in four colors — black, blue, red or green. It’s got a big, fully lined interior, and four 360-degree spinner wheels let you take it around with ease. It’s a safe bet for luggage — literally: the bag’s recessed lock allows only TSA agents to open your stuff without breaking the equipment.

AmazonBasics Premium Expandable Softside Spinner Luggage With TSA Lock – prices vary

If you’d prefer your luggage made of soft, durable material instead of hard plastic, these are the bags for you. Available in 18-, 21-, 25- and 29-inch sizes, and in two- or three-piece sets, these are great for whatever travel needs you have. Strategically placed support stabilizers ensure that your bag won’t tip over, and the bag’s crash-guard wheel housing and molded corner guards mean that it’s built to last.

