No China Questions? Warren The Frontrunner? Running Down The Lowlights From The CNN-NYT Debate

Another day, another Democratic primary debate in the books.

Tuesday’s snooze-fest saw 12 candidates take the stage and deliver canned answers for more than three hours.

How many questions did the moderators ask about the NBA-China controversy during those three hours? Exactly zero.

Vince Coglianese, Will Davis and Christian Datoc sat down Wednesday morning to run through the highlights and lowlights from the night. Turns out Elizabeth Warren is looking more and more like the frontrunner every day.

