Cardale Jones Responds To Criticism After Joining The XFL

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones wasn’t too happy with some recent criticism he got on Twitter.

Jones, who played a few seasons in the NFL, was one of the top players brought into the XFL for the 2020 reboot, and Antonio Bryant pointed out how he missed being a first round pick by returning to OSU.

Bryant tweeted, “Cardale Jones is now in the XFL…He woulda been a top 10 pick in the 2015 NFL draft…But instead he went back to Ohio State then fell to the 4th round D1 athletes don’t let them coaches lie to you about the importance of a college degree…If you get a 1st round grade…LEAVE.”

Cardale Jones is now in the XFL…He woulda been a top 10 pick in the 2015 NFL draft…But instead he went back to Ohio State then fell to the 4th round D1 athletes don’t let them coaches lie to you about the importance of a college degree…If you get a 1st round grade…LEAVE — (@ab89) October 15, 2019

Jones responded in part that going back to school, which absolutely caused his draft stock to drop, “benefited” him and his family.

I went back to OSU to finish school. Something I worked as hard on as my football career. I’m my own man and think for myself. Going back benefited me & my family LONG term. Educate yourself on the situation before commenting and spreading the wrong message. https://t.co/G0i3kiP9iJ — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) October 16, 2019

I understand Jones’ point about people minding their own business and doing what’s right for himself. Having said that, Bryant absolutely has a point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cardale Jones would have made millions and millions of guaranteed money as a first round pick if he came out after his junior season and the national title.

Instead, he returned, his stock dropped and he went in the fourth round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on Oct 15, 2019 at 5:40am PDT

Jones made roughly $1.5 million in the NFL after entering the league in 2016. He would have made more guaranteed money several times over if he’d been picked anywhere in the first round.

There’s no question at all that he lost a serious chunk of cash by coming back to play for the Buckeyes. It’s not even up for debate.

Will the education help him down the road? Sure, but it probably won’t put $20 million in his pocket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardale Jones (@cardale7_) on Aug 1, 2019 at 1:03pm PDT

Now, he’s in the XFL. If he tears it up, he could find himself back in the NFL. Who knows what could have been if he left as a junior, but it doesn’t matter anymore.

Jones just has to focus on what’s ahead of him, and see what happens.