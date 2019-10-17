Nancy Pelosi Treated Trump Staff With ‘Disrespect,’ Called Them ‘Incompetent,’ Hogan Gidley Claims

White House principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley claimed Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi treated White House staffers with “disrespect” after she stormed out of a meeting with the president.

Democratic congressional leaders met Wednesday at the White House to discuss President Donald Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from Syria, a move that has been sharply criticized by members of both parties. However, the meeting quickly went off the rails as the president reportedly called Pelosi a “third grade politician,” causing the Democratic leaders to leave in protest.

In a Fox News interview, Gidley accused Pelosi of constantly hijacking meetings at the White House to “insult” the president and push her own agenda, and added that she was rude to staff when she left.

“I was just outside. I heard this activity the whole time. And I will say, when she actually left the room … she was extremely disrespectful to our staff, calling them incompetent. And she does that repeatedly as well,” Gidley explained. “It is very disgraceful behavior for a Speaker of the House to act that way.”

Pelosi previously met with the president about a potential infrastructure deal in May, but that meeting was cut short by Trump at least partially because she accused him of a "cover-up" in regards to the Mueller probe.