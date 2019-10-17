House Minority Leader Blames Pelosi’s ‘Pattern Of Behavior’ For Breakdown In Communication

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is standing in the way of constructive talks between President Donald Trump and Congress.

McCarthy noted “a pattern of behavior with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She storms out of another meeting — trying to make it unproductive. The other Democrats stayed and actually had a very productive meeting.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: “I see a pattern of behavior with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She storms out of another meeting, trying to make it unproductive. The other Democrats stayed and actually had a very productive meeting.” pic.twitter.com/rag7lQt6n6 — The Hill (@thehill) October 17, 2019

McCarthy further stated that “The president stated what his number one goal is: to make sure America is safe.” (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy Scolds Nancy Pelosi After Democratic Freshman Lawmaker Makes Vulgar Comment)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said dialogue between Pelosi and Trump was not positive, with Trump calling her a “third-grade politician”

After months of stalling, Pelosi has backed impeachment efforts against Trump, although she has called the process an “inquiry.” The president has put House Democrats on notice that neither he nor White House officials will comply with impeachment subpoenas or demands because he believes the action is “constitutionally illegitimate.”

Pelosi has apparently decided not to put the issue of impeachment before the House for a formal vote. (RELATED: Speaker Nancy Pelosi Compares Impeaching Trump To American Revolution)

McCarthy met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in September to discuss the future of the deal, and whether it could potentially die on the order paper if not ratified by Congress.

Meetings with Trump and Pelosi have often led to squabbling. The Speaker once reportedly said of conversing with the president, “You get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.”