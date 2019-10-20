Biological Male Wins Women’s Cycling World Championship

Biologically male cyclist Rachel McKinnon won a women’s world championship Saturday.

McKinnon, representing Canada, won gold for the sprint event in the women’s 35-39 age category at the 2019 Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester, England.

McKinnon set a women’s world record in the qualifying event, the BBC reported. McKinnon, a philosophy professor at the College of Charleston, won the same event in 2018.

McKinnon told Sky News in an interview that aired Friday that it would be unfair if the cyclist was kept out of women’s events.

“So, if we want to say, that I believe you’re a woman for all of society, except for this massive central part that is sport, then that’s not fair,” McKinnon said.

McKinnon said in a tweet Sunday that a “real champion” would accept biologically male athletes competing in female athletics.

“I have yet to meet a real champion who has a problem with trans women. Real champions want stronger competition,” McKinnon wrote. “If you win because bigotry got your competition banned … you’re a loser.”

In another tweet late Saturday night, McKinnon argued that “ignorant” people oppose allowing biologically male athletes in female sports.

“The thing is, the people who oppose trans women’s full and equal rights think that the ‘facts’ are on their side,” McKinnon wrote. “This is why they always come back to ‘common sense.’ That’s not an argument, loves. It’s the last refuge of the ignorant. It means you’ve already lost, bad,” added McKinnon, who did not return an email seeking comment.

McKinnon is an example of biologically male athletes racking up victories in female athletics. (RELATED: Transgender Athletes Wreak Havoc In Women’s Rugby)

Two biologically male runners have dominated girls’ high school track in Connecticut, which allows self-identified transgender athletes to compete as the opposite sex.

At the NCAA level, a biologically male runner who identifies as transgender won an NCAA women’s track championship in May after previously competing on the university’s men’s team.

