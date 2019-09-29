Transgender Athletes Wreak Havoc In Women’s Rugby

Biological males who identify as transgender women are wreaking havoc in women’s rugby in Great Britain.

Women’s rugby referees in England are quitting their jobs over the inclusion of the male athletes, according to a report in The Sunday Times this weekend.

“Being forced to prioritize hurt feelings over broken bones exposes me to personal litigation from female players who have been damaged by players who are biologically male. This is driving female players and referees out of the game,” one referee told the British paper under the condition of anonymity.

“If you even ask the question, you are told you are a bigot,” another referee told the Times, stating that they had witnessed five different women’s players with beards over the course of half a season. (RELATED: Biologically Male D1 Runner Switches To Women’s Team For Senior Year)

Former Olympic athlete Sharron Davies told the paper that allowing biologically male athletes who identify as transgender women to play on female rugby teams is non-sensical.

“My daughter Grace was told at the age of 11 she could no longer play with the boys because it was no longer safe. How can they have that rule in place and … say it is perfectly OK for a transgender woman who is a biological man to play with the girls, but girls who are girls are not allowed to play with the boys because it is dangerous?” said Davies.

Elsewhere in Great Britain, transgender rugby player Kelly Morgan is laying waste to opponents in a Welsh women’s rugby league.

“She’s going to be a good, good player for the next few years, as long as we can stop her injuring players in training,” Morgan’s coach, Brian Minty, told the BBC last month.

The team’s captain, Jessica Minty-Madley, told the British network that Morgan “folded a girl like a deckchair during a game, which was quite funny, but they’re still friends.”

“I do feel guilty, but what can you do?” Morgan told the British network in an interview. “I don’t go out to hurt anybody. I just want to play rugby.”

WATCH:

Democrats in Congress and on the presidential campaign trail have rallied behind the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make “gender identity” a protected characteristic under federal anti-discrimination law.

The bill passed in the House with unanimous Democratic support in May, but it hasn’t come up for a vote in the Republican controlled Senate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said that signing the Equality Act into law will be his top legislative priority if elected.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.