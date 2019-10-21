Florida Senate Committee Upholds Sheriff Scott Israel Suspension

The Florida Senate rules committee voted Monday to uphold Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

DeSantis had suspended Israel in January, citing his failure to act during the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, and the committee was tasked with either upholding that suspension or reinstating the sheriff. (RELATED: Broward County Deputies Rebuke Sheriff Israel In MASSIVE ‘No Confidence’ Vote)

Nine members voted to make Israel’s suspension permanent, while seven voted to reinstate.

Florida Senate Rules Committee recommends removing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel in a vote on Monday: https://t.co/js8zd7828G — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) October 22, 2019

Radio host and author Dana Loesch, a vocal critic of Israel, cheered the decision in a series of tweets following the vote.

Victory for the families this guy failed. It was insane that it even got this far but I’m so glad that sense and justice prevailed. https://t.co/pQXpNNjzJ1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

Scott Israel is an incompetent embarrassment to the badge and should stay out of elected office. Also, the vote should never have been this close. https://t.co/EziVfAyTCG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

Loesch then pivoted, saying that Israel’s position as sheriff was in itself an argument for the 2nd Amendment and called it “further proof that we must be able to rely on 2A for our self defense because we cannot rely on government.”

That his man was EVER a sheriff is further proof that we must be able to rely on 2A for our self defense because we cannot rely on government. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2019

A number of family members and friends of the 17 Parkland school shooting victims were in attendance when the committee convened at 10:30 am. They gave testimony throughout the day and stayed for the vote that was held at 8:45 pm.

Israel was also present for the proceedings, sitting near the back of the room with his wife Susan.