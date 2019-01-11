DeSantis Suspends Sheriff After Poor Response To Parkland Shooting

Your first name

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis officially suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel on Friday after his poor response to the Parkland high school shooting Feb. 14, 2018.

Effective immediately, I am officially suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for his repeated failures, incompetence and neglect of duty. https://t.co/tkHzxTHhjH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 11, 2019

“Effective immediately, I am officially suspending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for his repeated failures, incompetence and neglect of duty,” DeSantis tweeted Friday.

Israel reportedly told his officers he was suspended, but DeSantis had not announced any such decision, The Daily Caller previously reported. (RELATED: Chicago Police Chief Making Officers Read Nearly 500-Page Report On Stoneman Douglas Shooting Mess-Ups)

Calls to suspend the sheriff were immediate after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission released a report detailing the failures that happened the day of the shooting.

Revelations included police not going after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz in a timely manner and chaotic radio communication, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

Seventeen people died on the day of the massacre.

