Michael Jordan Says Steph Curry Isn’t A Hall Of Fame Player ‘Yet’

Michael Jordan doesn’t think Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry would be in the hall of fame if his career ended today.

Curry is widely-viewed as a top three or four player in the NBA, he’s won two MVP awards and he’s tacked on three championship rings. However, the Chicago Bulls legend and six-time champion isn’t ready to put him in the hall of fame just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

“He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though. He’s not,” Jordan said in a video posted by “TODAY” on Monday.

You can watch the full exchange below.

“He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though,” Michael Jordan jokes about Steph Curry as he tells @craigmelvin he’d keep the same four guys (Hakeem Olajuwon, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and James Worthy) to play against anyone with pic.twitter.com/tDBQKjDQAa — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 21, 2019

Jordan has to be joking, right? Is there any scenario where a guy with three championship rings and two MVPs is kept out of the hall of fame?

I highly doubt it. I don’t see that happening at all.

What this really speaks to is Jordan’s insane level of competitiveness. He sees a guy with multiple rings and MVP awards over the past few seasons, and he’s still not impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s the kind of fire you simply can’t teach in somebody. They’re either born with it or they’re not. That’s the kind of mentality that makes somebody the face of a league years after retirement.

Jordan wasn’t just physically gifted, but he was competitive on a level most people will never be able to even comprehend.

Having said all of that, I’m a billion percent sure Curry would be in the hall of fame beyond any shadow of a doubt if he retired right now.

You don’t win multiple rings as a star player and get kept out. That’s just not the way it works.