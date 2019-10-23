World Cup Star Alex Morgan Announces Life-Changing News

World Cup star Alex Morgan definitely lit up social media Wednesday when she shared the life-changing news that she and husband, Servando Carrasco, are expecting their first child.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” the United States Women’s National Soccer Team player captioned her sweet post, along with a handful of pictures announcing the happy news. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon. // @hanaasano,” according to E! News. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 23, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

Carrasco also got in on the fun and captioned his post, “Can’t wait to meet my baby girl,” along with a picture of the family that included himself, Morgan and their two dogs. One of the pups was wearing a scarf that read, “Baby human coming in April 2020” and the other dog’s scarf read, “I didn’t sign up for this.” (RELATED: Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team To The White House)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serva (@servacarrasco) on Oct 23, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

It comes after the Olympic gold medalist and Carrasco tied the knot in 2014. Earlier this year, the soccer champion’s husband gushed about his wife.

“I love her for the person she is, and what she accomplishes is almost secondary to that. Of course, I’m proud of her, there’s no doubt about it,” Carrasco explained. “When my nieces talk to her and they look up to her, that’s as good as it gets.”

“I mean, the soccer stuff, yeah, for sure, cool,” he added. “But to see her on the ‘100 Most Influential in the World’ in Time magazine? I’m like, damn. She’s making a difference.”

Congratulations!