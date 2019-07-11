Alex Morgan Wins Best Female Athlete At The 2019 ESPYs, Watch Her Acceptance Speech

Alex Morgan walked away with some hardware Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

The American-born soccer superstar won Best Female Athlete, and I have to say we fully agree with her walking away with the award.

Not only did she just lead the women's national team to another World Cup title, but she's arguably the coolest woman in all of sports.

Watch her acceptance speech below.

“Sorry, but this is probably the second-best trophy we won this week.” We see you, @alexmorgan13 pic.twitter.com/MZPo5HiD8V — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2019

Alex Morgan is literally everything I want in an American icon. She's a freak-of-nature athlete, she's a winner, she's charismatic, she's funny and she's an absolute smoke.

Seriously, what more could you want?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Jun 27, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

I know plenty of people hate the women’s national team because some of the members are ultra-political, but I don’t care about that at all when it comes to Morgan.

She wins and she wins big. The woman is damn near unstoppable in the world of soccer, and she just comes off as such a chill person.

If you cheer against her, then you probably also cheered against our Miracle on Ice team and hate freedom.

Do you really want to be known as somebody who hates freedom? If not, then you need to support Alex Morgan like the rest of us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:52am PDT

She’s an American icon and I’m happy as all hell that she won Best Female Athlete at the 2019 ESPYs. There’s not a single other woman I can think of that could even compare or compete with her.

Props to Morgan for being an absolute badass. It’s good to know she’s on our side.