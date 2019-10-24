Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Fight Again On January 18, 2020

Conor McGregor plans to fight again in the next few months.

According to ESPN on Thursday, the Irish-born UFC star said during a press conference in Russia that he'll fight on January 18 in Las Vegas.

"Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f— who the opponent is," McGregor added when talking about who might be the opponent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 15, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

He also made it clear he has every intention of trying to fight Khabib again, and he wants it to take place in Russia.

“That is the bout we want. We want this bout in Moscow. The people of Russia deserve this bout to take place. The people of the world deserve this bout to take place,” McGregor said.

He hasn’t fought since Khabib whipped him at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

Well, folks, I hope McGregor is serious about returning on January 18. That’s really not that far away, and it’ll be here before we know it.

The UFC is at its best when McGregor is on the mic threatening to crush people and being incredibly cocky. It’s what has made him a star.

However, he’s been out of the game for far too long. Far too long, my friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 20, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

Now, it sounds like he’ll be back. At this point, we just have to wait to see who it’ll be against. No matter who is opponent, I’m sure it’ll send shockwaves through a sport.