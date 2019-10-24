REVIEW: Bravo Sees Major Changes In ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘The Strength Of The Wolf’

“SEAL Team” had another great episode in “The Strength of the Wolf” on CBS.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEPING READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The fourth episode of season didn’t disappoint one bit as Bravo was tasked with hammering a ship by Chinese waters in order to rescue some American hostages. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team‘ Is Excellent In New Episode ‘Adapt And Overcome’)

The training was brutal as Bravo just couldn’t figure out a way to get the job done, and Jason’s pressure was beating down on them.

With tensions and tempers running high, it was clear that Bravo was going to have some issues to deal with. Even with an expert being brought in for their head issues, which Jason refuses to acknowledge at all costs, Bravo just doesn’t seem to be at 100%.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Oct 23, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Despite that fact, they’re spun up to assault the ship. After multiple failed training runs, Bravos actually executed the mission well when Jason abandoned the original plan in favor of Ray’s idea of two assault teams instead of splitting up into three.

The hostages were successfully rescued, the bad guys were killed and Bravo made it home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Oct 23, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

However, on the home front, there have been some major changes. First Vic Lopez is the newest member of the team after pitching Ray on being ultra-intelligent and being a guy who just gets the job done over being an alpha meathead.

Secondly, Davis and Sonny are done. After feeling the pressure getting a shade too close, the two decide to call it quits.

All in all, it wasn’t the most exciting episode of the new season, but it was still damn good. It also seems like Jason is turning a corner, which was signaled by his willingness to abandon his own plan for Ray’s.

Maybe, just maybe, he’s starting to realize he needs some help. I can’t wait to see what we get this upcoming Wednesday. It should be a great one.