These 5 First Aid Kits Offer The Best Value For Health And Safety

The beginning of the year is a great time to get re-organized. This included seeing what you have, what you can get rid of, and what you may need to replace. One item to look at is your first aid kit. If you don’t already have one, you should purchase one now. If you do have one, when was the last time you looked at it? Items can expire. Think of all the places you should have one: home, work, car, backpack, apartment, dorm room, suitcase – this list goes on and on! The possibilities of needing one are endless. Plus, it makes a great gift. Here are a few suggestions to help with your first aid kit needs:

The Best Of The Best

1. The Surviveware Large First Aid Kit and added Mini Kit is and FDA approved travel kit. This kit is designed to last. It is made out of waterpoof 600D polyester, making it the strongest first aid kit on the market. Surviveware knows emergency situations can be very stressful, so they made this bag with organized compartments for your benefit. Every compartment is clearly labeled so you can easily access any materials you may need on short notice.

This first aid kit is an Amazon Choice product with an average rating of 4.9/5 stars. This kit exceeded expectations of those who have purchased it. One reviewer has said, “as an EMT, I roll my eyes as most ’emergency’ first aid kits. Don’t get me wrong, most are good for small little injuries around the house such as nicks and scrapes, but I wanted a kit for my car that would be helpful in a real emergency. I used to throw items in a plastic container but I thought this kit would be nice. I was wrong, this kit is fantastic! A ton of items that you would want for major problems (splinting supplies, CPR masks, deep wounds, even a tourniquet, etc), something that a person with a medical background could use to be helpful in a situation where you need more than a few bandaids and a thumbnail size packet of antibiotic ointment. I recently had the chance to pull the kit out -I was teaching a CPR class with some coworkers (I work at a large pediatric hospital) when we had a small injury. Everyone wanted to take a look at the kit, was taking pictures of the kit, and planning to buy one.”

Hurry and grab this hot item today! It is always better to be safe than sorry!

Surviveware Large First Aid Kit & Added Mini Kit — $99.95

An All Around Favorite

2. The First Aid Kit Hard Red Case has 326 pieces and is great for areas with larger groups, such as an office or classroom setting. This kit even exceeds the OHSA and ANSI requirements. It’s only $34.99, you can’t buy the supplies for that price.

One customer has left an amazing review about this product. She states, “I really bought this kit as a “filler” for an EMT medical bag I bought for my daughter to take to college. I have to say however, that I was really impressed with it as a stand alone first aid kit. The carrying case is very impressive, sturdy, with a tight seal. Would be excellent for hunting or fishing trips”. Another has said, “Bought this when it looked Irma was going to hit us. We are in a mandatory evacuation zone, I wanted to make sure we had a new first aid kit for the car as we have 2 small children. Irma decided to veer away from us, but we still have plenty of use for this. It is still for the car, with it being fully stocked I don’t have to worry about running out of Tylenol/Ibuprofen. I have plenty of Band-Aids and alcohol wipes for accidents at the park or store. Even bug bite itch wipes. It even has a restocking order form. I couldn’t be more happy with this kit.”

Don’t miss out of this amazing opportunity to keep your family safe for only $8.99!

First Aid Kit Hard Red Case 326 Pieces Exceeds OSHA and ANSI Guidelines 100 People – Office, Home, Car, School, Emergency, Survival, Camping, Hunting, and Sports — $34.99

A Versatile Pick

3. The Swiss Safe Zipper Case with handles includes 120 medical grade items, but is small enough to keep in a car, backpack, or desk drawer. It even comes with a 100% money back guarantee. It is well worth the $28 price tag.

Those who have already bought this product have left lovely reviews. One reviewer, in particular, absolutely raved about this product. They said, ” When I first received it, it was in the best condition. It had everything that was listed on the back of the first aid kit. Oh that’s also a VERY useful part of the kit too. If you don’t know what medical items you have, you can quickly turn it around read the items that the kit provides. The medical items were all very well packed and neatly arranged. It was a little difficult to find the items you need sometimes because of the array of items inside the kit. The sheer amount of medical goods inside this small kit makes you feel like you can go into any places without feeling like you’ll need to call 911 immediately. At least That’s how I felt. This is a great product to have and all in all, it is very useful. I believe if you were to go camping for two weeks as I did. You’ll needn’t worry about injuries because it helps patch you up with the amount of medical uses in this bag.”

There you have it, folks. Make sure not to miss out on this first aid kit, especially at this great price of only $28!

Swiss Safe 2-in-1 First Aid Kit (120 Piece) + Bonus 32-Piece Mini First Aid Kit: Compact for Emergency at Home, Outdoors, Car, Camping, Workplace, Hiking & Survival. — $27.88

A for Affordability

4. If you just need something smaller for one person, you can consider the Be Smart, Get Prepared 100-piece set. It doesn’t include as many types of items as the above options, but it will allow you to clean and treat the majority of simple injuries. It’s a steal at $8.99, and it has free one-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

Customers rave about this product. With an average rating of 4.5/5 stars, this kit is definitely worth the purchase. One reviewer has stated they, “chose this over other options because this includes an instant cold compress, which, with two kids, seemed a valuable addition to a travel first-aid kit. Removed some of the many bandaids, and was able to fit in (separately-purchased essential) bottles of kids’ liquid and adult capsule pain/fever relief and chewable pink ‘stomach relief’ tabs. It was still rather lightweight, and the sturdy case made it perfectly packable for our 10-day trip. The best part was we didn’t need to use anything but the separately-purchased stuff but having this comprehensive kit along for the ride provided great peace of mind. It will be packed on all future trips, too.”

If you find yourself always on-the-go, this first aid kit is perfect for you and your family!

Be Smart Get Prepared 100 Piece First Aid Kit, Clean, Treat and Protect most injuries with the kit that is great for any home, office, vehicle, camping and sports. 0.71 Pound — $8.99

An Efficient Selection

5. This First Aid Only first aid kit will keep you safe without breaking the bank! This kit comes with 299 essential supplies for treating minor cuts and wounds. Some supplies include: bandaids, burn cream, cold packs, ibuprofen, and aspirin. This kit is special because it has a plastic liner in the nylon case that allows for easy access to supplies in emergency situations. A great feature of this kit is that it is very light to carry and can be taken almost anywhere or remain at home.

This first aid kit is classified as an Amazon Choice product, meaning it gets outstanding reviews from those who have purchased it. It has an average rating of 4.7/5 stars! One customer has said, “if you’re looking for a portable first aid kit that is easily accessible, this is a great choice. It fits nicely in a large compartment of a backpack (where I keep mine), a large purse, or you could fit it in the glove box of most vehicles. I would also add that this is about the threshold of a widely portable kit; if you get a more advanced kit, you will often start to lose portability as the kits typically start getting pretty large. So this is about the best price, portability, product combination for the price”.

If you prefer efficiency above all else, this first aid kit should be your next purchase to protect yourself and your family if disaster should strike!

First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit, Soft Case — $16.87

