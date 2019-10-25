Amanda Knox Responds To Lady Gaga’s Tweet Calling Fame ‘Prison’

Amanda Knox responded to a tweet from Lady Gaga about prison Friday.

Knox, who was acquitted of murdering her roommate in Italy after spending four years in an Italian prison, had some thoughts on Gaga comparing fame to prison.

Gaga tweeted, “Fame is prison,” late Thursday night in what some fans are calling a tease of new music.

I hear you, but…prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019



Knox, along with her boyfriend at the time Raffaele Sollecito, was accused of murdering her roommate while studying abroad in Italy in 2007. She was convicted and spent four years in prison before she was acquitted. Knox and Sollecito were convicted in absentia again in 2013, but subsequently acquitted. (RELATED: Europe Orders Italy To Pay Amanda Knox $20K In Damages)

Gaga’s tweet was most likely not serious and probably refers to a song she’s about to drop, which I’m really excited for, but Knox’s response was too good not to take notice of.

A social media user agreed responding, “I was going to just scroll by until I noticed who posted this.”

If I had ever gone to prison for four years, I don’t know if I’d be able to joke about it like Knox just did on the internet. On the other hand, perhaps she was just trying to shed light on how dumb celebrities can be sometimes.