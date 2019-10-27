Go Behind The Scenes Of ‘Monday Night Football’ On ESPN

We went to see the magic of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, and the scope of the operation every week is truly incredible.

In part two of our two-part series, we’re going to take a look at how the whole thing comes together so that everybody on their couches can enjoy the game.

When we went for the Bears vs. Redskins “MNF” matchup, I was truly blown away by what I witnessed. The setup resembles less of what you’d expect to see at a sports game and more like what you’d expect to see out of a military operation. (RELATED: ‘Monday Night Football’ Behind The Scenes: How Are The Graphics Made?)

There were multiple massive tech trucks that coordinate the game, hundreds of employees involved in the effort, dozens of cameras, the most sophisticated technology you’ll ever see and so much more.

Not only is the technology unbelievable, but the individuals coming together to put it all together are incredibly impressive.

We had the opportunity to observe the main command center during the opening moments of the game. Again, it resembled something out of a military movie during a highly intense raid. These are the best people on the planet at what they do, and they flawlessly executed the mission to meet the objectives.

On a bit of a side note, I never realized how much football knowledge the people calling the shots had to have in order to anticipate what was going to happen. Honestly, that might have been the most impressive part of our entire “MNF” trip. “MFN” director Jimmy Platt operates with a level of efficiency that is second to none.

Please, enjoy part two and check out part one below if you haven’t seen it already! Thanks again to everybody at ESPN who made this possible.