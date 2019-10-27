Biden Says ‘It Helps’ When Trump Accuses Him Of Misconduct In Ukraine

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday called President Donald Trump’s attacks against him and his son, Hunter Biden, “a flat lie,” but said it helps because Trump has “no integrity.”

During an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Biden went after an advertisement from the Trump campaign that alleges a Ukrainian natural gas company gave Hunter Biden a seat on its board of directors to gain influence with then-Vice President Biden.

The candidate claimed the ads should not be running and should be removed. “Why don’t you bring down the lies that Trump is telling and everybody knows are lies?” (RELATED: Nunes: Ukraine Will Sink Biden’s Campaign, Not Trump’s Presidency)

Biden was asked if he was “concerned that the president saying this over and over again, his campaign ads saying it over and over again, that people will start to believe it? He’s attacking your integrity.”

“Sure he is,” Biden responded. “But it’s comin’ from a man with no integrity, so it helps.”

Biden also reiterated his claim that the only reason former President Barack Obama has not endorsed his presidential candidacy is because “I asked him not to … I have to earn this on my own … I think he thinks it’s better for me. I have no doubt when I’m the nominee he’ll be out on the campaign trail for me,” Biden said. (RELATED: Trump Says Biden Lied About Asking Obama Not To Endorse Because ‘He’s Embarrassed’)

A former Ukrainian Parliamentarian and current businessman recently said that Hunter Biden obtained a seat on the company’s board of directors because he was seen as a man who offered protection and who could influence Joe Biden, who was doling out assistance to Ukraine as then-President Barack Obama’s point man in the east European country.

Hunter Biden has admitted that he exercised “poor judgment” in taking a position for which he had no expertise or experience but blames his detractors for believing in a “ridiculous conspiracy.” He claims he knew as much about the subject as anyone on the board and that when he discussed the matter with his father, the elder Biden said, “I hope you know what you’re doing.”

Joe Biden has never discussed whether he believes his son possessed the experience or expertise to advise an energy corporation but he suggested Sunday that Trump’s children should not be occupying positions of influence within the president’s administration and discussing “things they know nothing about.”

Despite having the lowest unemployment in 50 years, Biden told CBS News that a second term of Trump would require “a generation” to correct. He insisted his run for the presidency was unrelated to his political ‘legacy” and that his only concern was “the country.”