‘That Is A Cheap Attack Line’: Abby Huntsman Throws Down With Sunny Hostin

Abby Huntsman threw down with “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin during Monday’s show, accusing her of using a “cheap attack line” to slam President Donald Trump.

Huntsman, who has often made it clear that she does not particularly like the president, suggested that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was something that should be recognized as a strategic win without any political spin from either side. When Hostin immediately resorted to attacking Trump, Huntsman let loose.

WATCH:

“I agree that this is a win for the country, and that certainly we need to honor the men and women in our armed forces that executed this, and our allies like the Kurds who President Trump necessarily didn’t thank first, in fact, he thanked Russia first,” Hostin claimed.

“That is a cheap attack line, Sunny,” Huntsman fired back. (RELATED: Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain Split Over Hunter Biden Interview: ‘Democrat Primary Voters Are Going To Care’)

“Oh, I think it’s the truth. It’s the truth. That’s what happened in real time,” Hostin argued. “It’s not an attack line, and so I think —”

“It’s an attack,” Huntsman continued. “Were you in the Situation Room when the information was coming in?”

The discussion continued in the same vein after a commercial break.

WATCH:

“I was saying that I think one of the reasons that people do not feel — this president does not feel the support of the country the way you would expect is because many people do not feel that he puts this country first,” Hostin said.

“But can we just not do this today?” Huntsman asked, repeating her call to keep politics out of the al-Baghdadi raid.

“It’s an important context,” Hostin argued.

“But you didn’t put Russia in context, Sunny. You said he thanked Russia before he thanked our own leaders, but the reality is this is the most dangerous mission that our military men and women can do,” Huntsman replied, explaining, “Imagine you’re flying in the middle of the night in Syria over Russian-controlled air space, so he thanked them. He also thanked by the way, the Kurds. He should have thanked them a lot more, but Syria and Turkey because we couldn’t have done it without their help. If you are sitting there talking to the generals in the moment — it’s easy to sit at this table and attack him for calling Russia first, but we couldn’t have done it without their help.”

While President Trump did thank Russia first — in a list including the Kurds and Syria — for assisting with the weekend’s operation, he only did so after detailing the raid and touting its success. He opened his remarks by cheering the skill and dedication of the U.S. Special Forces operators who executed that raid.