US Kills ISIS Leader, Democrats Fear Trump Will Get Credit

On today’s show we cover how the left is upset President Trump could get credit for the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and that the President did not inform Congress to maintain the secrecy of the raid. Plus, the media made fools of themselves yet again when they painted the terrorist leader in a sympathetic light, Democrats continue to worry that the investigation into the origin of the Russia hoax might turn up something they don’t seem to want the public to know, and Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill is resigning over the allegations of sexual misconduct with female staffers.

Listen to the show:

The death of a terrorist leader should be met with cheers across the board, but Democrats can’t allow President Trump any victories, so the death of al-Baghdadi was met with outrage over a lack of Congressional briefings leading up to the raid and fears Trump might be able to use the victory to his advantage. No such worried gripped Democrats when Barack Obama’s supporters uniformly called the bin Laden raid a “gutsy call” and fundraised off it. We have all the audio and a long memory of the story.

The Washington Post need three tries to get a headline for the obituary for al-Baghdadi, with one soft-pedaling his evil in a way that shamed the paper. We have the story and some ideas about how they could commit such journalist malpractice in the first place.

Former Director of National Intelligence under President Obama seems a little worried about what the investigation by John Durham into the origins of the Russia hoax might turn up. He told CNN he was only following orders from Obama, which is interesting, to say the least. And Adam Schiff tried to discredit the criminal investigation by calling it partisan. It’s like he’s never heard of himself. You have to hear the audio to believe it.

And swinging Congresswoman Katie Hill, Democrat from California, has announced she’ll resign from Congress after allegations of sexual relationships with staffers came to light. Her going away party is going to be lit.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by CBD Oil from Ancient Life Oil, check out their website! Use promo code “Derek” to receive free shipping.