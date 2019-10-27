Katie Hill Resigns From Congress ‘With A Broken Heart’ Amid Ethics Investigation

Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill resigned Sunday after allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers surfaced, as well as the announcement of a House Ethics investigation.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in her statement. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

Hill added that her resignation was necessary so that people who have helped her aren’t further subjected to “the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives.”

The congresswoman issued a cease-and-desist letter to the Daily Mail on Friday demanding the U.K. outlet remove the nude photos, allegedly of her, published to its website. (RELATED: Rep Katie Hill Flees Reporters’ Questions, Calls Police On Reporter)

“The claim that Representative Hill has Nazi imagery on her body in the form of a tattoo is false and defamatory,” the letter reported by HuffPost stated.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.