The Leader of ISIS is Dead, Here’s What We Know

President Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi saying he, “died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

The world’s most wanted man was found in northwest Syria by US Delta special forces Sunday.

Al-Baghdadi fled into a tunnel with three of his children, to reportedly use them as human shields before detonating a suicide vest, killing them and himself.

This comes just days after the news that the US will not being pulling out entirely from Syria, contrary to what President Trump announced earlier this month.

….COMING HOME! We were supposed to be there for 30 days – That was 10 years ago. When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019

The White House is reportedly now planning to keep about 500 troops in Syria to monitor oil fields in order to prevent them from falling into ISIS hands – which marks a significant shift in Trump’s military goals for the region. (RELATED: U.S. Forces Kill Another Top ISIS Official)

Removing Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as the leader of ISIS is expected to have some effect on the organization, but some worry that a new leader will simply replace him and ISIS will continue.

While President Trump marks this as a great victory, his Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on ABC, “I think it’s going to have a major impact on the organization, but we will see over time.”

