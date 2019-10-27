U.S. Forces Kill Another Top ISIS Official

The United States military and Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have reportedly killed an ISIS spokesperson.

The Joint Special Operations Command raid took place shortly after the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: ISIS Leader Likely Killed In US Military Operation, Sources Say)

“Following the previous ops, a senior assistant for al- Baghdadi is called Abu Hesen al Mouhjir was targeted in a village named Ein al Baat near Jaraboul city, the mission was conducted via direct coordination of SDF Intel & US military apart the ongoing ops to hunt ISIS leaders,” said SDF Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi on Twitter.

Following the previous ops, a senior assistent for al- Bagdadi is called Abu Hesen al Mouhjir was targeted in a village named Ein al Baat near Jaraboul city, the mission was conducted via direct coordination of SDF Intel & US military apart the ongiong ops to hunt ISIS leaders. — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) October 27, 2019



President Donald Trump confirmed Baghdadi’s death in a televised speech on Sunday morning.

“He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said. “The compound had been cleared by this time with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. 11 young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured.”

“The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death,” Trumped added.

WATCH: