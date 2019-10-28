‘Wow, You Really Have Trump Derangement Syndrome’: Rep. Andy Biggs Reacts to Trump Being Booed By World Series Crowd 

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs opened up to the Daily Caller about what it was like sitting next to President Donald Trump at Game 5 of the World Series when he got booed by the crowd.

Biggs told the Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that he wasn’t surprised that it happened, but he admitted that he was disappointed by some of the negative reaction considering that it occurred on the same day that we learned that the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid. (RELATED: ‘It’s Un-American’: MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Blasts ‘Lock Him Up’ Chants Aimed At Trump.)

“There were three very fanatical individuals to my left that went off crazy during half an inning one time, you just go wow, you really have Trump derangement syndrome,” said Biggs.

He also explained that there were a lot of people cheering for the president that wasn’t reported on.

