Watch The Preview For The ‘South Park’ Episode ‘Tegridy Farms Halloween Special’

The upcoming episode of “South Park” looks like it’s going to be amazing.

A short preview has been released for “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special,” and something tells me that we’re in for a fun time. (RELATED: South Park: F**k The Chinese Government)

Randy talks to Shelly about her “marijuana problem,” but it’s not going to go down like you might expect.

Give it a watch below.

Randy and Shelly discuss her marijuana problem, in the all-new episode “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special” airing on Wednesday, October 30 at 10p ET/PT on Comedy Central. #SouthPark23 pic.twitter.com/enYLPyOlbw — South Park (@SouthPark) October 28, 2019

The Tegridy Farms storyline is truly amazing. Of all the “South Park” storylines we’ve seen over the years, Randy becoming a weed farmer is an all-time great.

The fact they somehow managed to fuse that together with China is wildly impressive.

Overall, the newest season of “South Park” has been awesome from the first episode through everything we’ve seen so far.

Judging from the preview above, “Tegridy Farms Halloween Special” will live up to the standard of excellence we’ve come to expect.

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central. It should be another epic episode of “South Park.”