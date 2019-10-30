Obama Just Canceled ‘Cancel Culture’ – How Will That Impact His Legacy With The Left?

Former President Barack Obama delivered a speech Tuesday in which he harshly criticized the “cancel culture” that has become a predominant theme of left-wing organizing in recent years.

Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey and deputy editor Arthur Bloom sat down Wednesday to run down exactly what Obama’s comments mean for both the left and his own personal legacy.

