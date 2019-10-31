David Letterman Reportedly Apologized For ‘Sexual Favoritism’

Comedian David Letterman has apologized for “sexual favoritism.”

The apology comes after “Late Night With David Letterman” writer, Nell Scovell, accused Letterman of favoring the men during her tenure at the late night show, according to a report published by the New York Post.

“Letterman and Me: The Saga Will End” This is the remarkable true story of a rich white male celebrity who abused his power and then apologized for it.https://t.co/B4OLTkfv9o — Death Nell Scovell (@NellSco) October 30, 2019

The allegations against Letterman surfaced in a written op-ed published in Vanity Fair back in 2009.

“There’s a subset of sexual harassment called sexual favoritism that, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, can lead to a ‘hostile work environment,’ often ‘creating an atmosphere that is demeaning to women.’ And that pretty much sums up my experience at ‘Late Night with David Letterman,'” Scovell wrote at the time.

In a new piece published in Vanity Fair on Wednesday, Scovell claimed she sat down with Letterman and he apologized. (RELATED: David Letterman’s Netflix Show To Debut With Barack Obama As Guest)

“When I read that document you wrote 10 years ago, I just thought, ‘There’s nothing to be upset about here. It happened, that’s all true,'” Letterman said, according to Scovell.

“I thought, Holy s**t, this is so disturbing and, sadly, a perspective that I did not have … I’m sorry I was that way and I was happy to have read the piece because it wasn’t angering,” he reportedly said. “I felt horrible because who wants to be the guy that makes people unhappy to work where they’re working? I don’t want to be that guy. I’m not that guy now. I was that guy then.”