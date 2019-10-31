Gardner Minshew Wears Burt Reynolds T-Shirt During ‘Good Morning Football’ Interview

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew wore an incredible t-shirt during a Wednesday interview.

The man who has taken the league by storm appeared on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, and he was wearing a Burt Reynolds t-shirt and a headband. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the awesome interview below.

“It’s been crazy.”@GardnerMinshew5 joined @gmfb to talk about his journey to become the @Jaguars starting QB and the Minshew Mania that’s come with it pic.twitter.com/TF41Jvt7y9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) October 30, 2019

This right here is more proof as to why Minshew is one of the coolest guys in the history of sports. He’s giving a national interview on the NFL Network, and he’s in a headband and Burt Reynolds t-shirt.

You literally couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. Minshew is like a movie character from the 1970s, but he’s 100% real.

The Jaguars rookie star is exactly what our founding fathers hoped athletes would be.

I hope there’s a movie made about Minshew’s life made someday, and I hope he plays himself. This is the America I dream about.

I dream about a world where Gardner Minshew plays himself in a box office hit about his rise to becoming an American hero.

Never change, Gardner. Never change.