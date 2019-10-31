Editorial

Gardner Minshew Wears Burt Reynolds T-Shirt During ‘Good Morning Football’ Interview

Gardner Minshew (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1189626017461092352?s=21)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew wore an incredible t-shirt during a Wednesday interview.

The man who has taken the league by storm appeared on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network, and he was wearing a Burt Reynolds t-shirt and a headband. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the awesome interview below.

This right here is more proof as to why Minshew is one of the coolest guys in the history of sports. He’s giving a national interview on the NFL Network, and he’s in a headband and Burt Reynolds t-shirt.

You literally couldn’t make this stuff up if you tried. Minshew is like a movie character from the 1970s, but he’s 100% real.

The Jaguars rookie star is exactly what our founding fathers hoped athletes would be.

 

I hope there’s a movie made about Minshew’s life made someday, and I hope he plays himself. This is the America I dream about.

I dream about a world where Gardner Minshew plays himself in a box office hit about his rise to becoming an American hero.

Never change, Gardner. Never change.