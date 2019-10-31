Politics

Islamic State Names New Leader After Confirming Death Of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

(Photo by Department of Defense via Getty Images)

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter

The Islamic State announced its new leader Thursday after confirming the death of its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

ISIS said al-Baghdadi will be replaced by Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, the Site Intelligence Group reported Thursday. Site Intelligence Group monitors extremist militant groups on the internet, including ISIS.

The intelligence group reported that ISIS identified al-Qurayshi as the “emir of the believers” and “caliph.” al-Qurayshi is largely unknown outside the ranks of ISIS, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: ‘A Ticking Time Bomb’: Fox News Reports From Dangerous ISIS Prison Camp In Syria)

OCTOBER 30 - UNSPECIFIED: In this undated handout image provided by the Department of Defense, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen in an unspecified location. On October 26, 2019, U.S. Special Operations forces closed in on al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria with a mission to kill or capture the terrorist. (Photo by Department of Defense via Getty Images)

On October 26, 2019, U.S. Special Operations forces closed in on al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria with a mission to kill or capture the terrorist. (Photo by Department of Defense via Getty Images)

News of al-Qurayshi’s appointment followed President Donald Trump’s Sunday announcement that al-Baghdadi died in a U.S. raid in Northern Syria.

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said in his Sunday morning speech.

Al-Qurayshi’s death came after almost a decade as one of the world’s most-wanted terrorists. The terrorist became the leader of ISIS in 2013 and participated in aid worker Kayla Mueller’s brutal rape and murder in 2015.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.