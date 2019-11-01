Lori Loughlin Enters Not Guilty Plea To New Charges In College Admission Scam

Lori Loughlin entered a not guilty plea Friday to an additional charge of bribery in the college admission scam, Operation Varsity Blues.

According to court documents filed in Boston Federal court, the 55-year-old actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, asked a judge to accept their not guilty plea to the charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, per ABC News.

The two also asked to waive their need to appear in court to be arraigned on the new charge later this month.

It comes in the midst of the "Full House" actress and her husband already facing charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, which they also pleaded not guilty to.

As previously reported, prosecutors say that Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits.

She’s facing a maximum of 40 years behind bars if convicted. If the bribery charge sticks too, she faces an additional maximum of five years behind bars for the alleged crime.