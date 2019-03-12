Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bragged About Going To School To Party

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, who allegedly got into the University of Southern California (USC) through a bribing scam, said that she didn’t “care about” going to school, but was looking forward to going to school to “party.”

"I don't know how much of school I'm gonna attend, but I'm gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all," Jade previously explained in a video from August of last year on her YouTube channel, per Cosmopolitan magazine Tuesday.

“But I do want the experience of like game days, partying.…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know,” she added.

A short time later, Jade realized the video might have come across that she wasn’t “grateful” for college and posted a second clip titled, “I’m Sorry.”

"I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I'm not grateful for college. I'm going to a really nice school," Jade explained. "And it just kind of made it seem like I don't care, 'I just want to brush it off. I'm just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school.' I'm just really disappointed in myself."

“I didn’t mean it that way,” she added. “But I just genuinely want to say I’m sorry for anyone I’ve offended for saying that. I know that it’s a privilege and it’s a blessing and I am really grateful.”

Jade continued, “A lot of people like to attack me for the way I have grown up because it’s really different from a lot of people.”

The video surfaced shortly after news that her mom, Lori Loughlin, and Felicity Huffman were just one of a handful of wealthy parents who had been named in a college admission scandal to get their kids into elite universities. Loughlin reportedly paid $500,000 worth of bribes to get her daughters into the USC.