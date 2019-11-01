My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion Show

My Chemical Romance is getting the band back together.

The band made the reunion announcement Thursday on social media, according to a report published by CNN. The reunion show will take place at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Dec. 20.

Like Phantoms Forever…

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

The concert is named “Return.” Tickets for the event go on sale Nov. 1.

My Chemical Romance is the alternative rock band known for songs such as “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Helena” and “Sing.”

The band officially broke up back in 2013, after spending 12 years together. (RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together)

“We’ve gotten to go places we never knew we would,” the band said during the announcement. “We’ve been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end.”

This is exciting. It’s been six years since we’ve gotten anything from My Chemical Romance. I would assume this concert would be packed. Another reason to reminisce on the old days when there was actually really good music out.

I’d be happier if they were going on tour.