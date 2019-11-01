Pelicans Assistant Coach Joe Boylan Punched In The Face By Fan In Insane Video

New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan was recently rocked in the face by a fan.

According to TMZ on Thursday afternoon, Boylan was allegedly punched in the face by Manuel Garcia last Saturday for no apparent reason at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In the video, the Pelicans assistant coach just seems to be hanging out before getting absolutely jacked up. According to the same report, Garcia was eventually caught and charged with misdemeanor assault. He could get a year in jail if convicted. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

What’s wrong with people? New Orleans Pelicans coach gets punched in the face by a fan… via @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/gpK3EXvJkv — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) October 31, 2019

Obviously, Garcia is innocent until proven guilty in court. Having said that, the video is pretty damning, and Garcia is probably going to need some great lawyers. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with some people? Outside of needing to stop a terrorist attack, I can’t really think of any reason to punch somebody. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Apparently, Garcia didn’t get that memo before his alleged attack. The wildest part is there doesn’t seem to be any motive at all!

It appears by all accounts to just be a random attack.

If Garcia is guilty, the NBA and the justice system should both drop the hammer on him. There’s never an excuse for this kind of behavior.

As a society, we just can’t tolerate this kind of behavior.

A message needs to be sent that these random acts of violence will be dealt with in the harshest way possible. There’s no place for it in a civilized society.