Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Buffalo Wild Wings In Bizarre Video

Some patrons of a Buffalo Wild Wings have gone viral for an absurd fight.

According to Busted Coverage on Monday, the fight between people rocking NFL colors took place at a Buffalo Wild Wings in California. It’s not crystal clear what got things kicked off, but it is clear the melee got out of control fast. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. It'll without question be one of the wildest things you see all day.

So when this happens when you just tryna to watch some football… what a shame… Disclaimer: the 49er fan came up to a group of Cowboys fans… tsk tsk. Posted by Clare Joyce Esguerra on Sunday, October 13, 2019

First off, I always have to say this so that no clowns out there think I'm endorsing violence. Fighting in a Buffalo Wild Wings is to be frowned upon.

It's trashy, it's not smart, and it's an embarrassment to the country. If you ever find yourself fighting at a restaurant, then things have gone wrong for you.

Now, when analyzing the footage, the thing that jumped off the screen to me was the fat dude just swinging and kicking.

The dude was kicking! Who kicks during a fight? Do we not have honor anymore? Do we not have rules as a society?

Are we now people who kick people on the ground?

While I don’t mind a good fight video from time to time, this one is just too much. Once you’ve found yourself swinging at and kicking somebody on the floor, then you’ve gone too far.

You’ve broken the unspoken rules of physical combat.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this bizarre fight. It was without a doubt pretty crazy.