Su’a Cravens Fights Malik Beasley In Wild Video

NFL free agent Su’a Cravens recently got into a wild fight with NBA player Malik Beasley.

TMZ posted a video on Sunday of Cravens and Beasley, who plays for the Nuggets, fighting back in early August inside the lobby of a Denver apartment building.

According to TMZ, the fight was over an Instagram model. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Two pro athletes were throwing punches over an Instagram model!

Police were not called or informed about the altercation, according to the same report. Watch the bizarre fight below.

What a wild situation. First off, how the hell weren't the police called? The fight very clearly happened in an extremely public area.

Was nobody working the desk? Was nobody nearby? Two pro athletes were in a physical altercation, and nobody seemed to notice to the point of alerting authorities.

Secondly, if you find yourself in the lobby of an apartment throwing hands over an Instagram model, I’m going to go ahead and assume a lot of things have gone wrong.

TMZ didn’t specify what about the Instagram model caused the two to fight, but I’d have to imagine it can’t possibly be anything chill or minor.

Full grown adults, especially those with a ton of money on the line, don’t usually get into violent clashes unless there is a very justified reason.

Be smarter, gentlemen. Be much smarter.