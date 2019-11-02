Vindman Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Trump’s Effort To ‘Subvert’ US Foreign Policy. Brit Hume Points Out His ‘Huge Fallacy’

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly “deeply troubled” by what he saw as President Donald Trump’s efforts to “subvert U.S. foreign policy,” but Fox News commentator Brit Hume pointed out a “huge fallacy” in that line of thinking.

“[Vindman] told lawmakers that he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy and an improper attempt to coerce a foreign government into investigating a U.S. citizen,” The Washington Post reported Friday, referring to the NSC official’s Tuesday impeachment inquiry testimony.

Hume, however, used Twitter to point out the fact that there is a “huge fallacy” in Vindman’s reasoning.

“Anyone know what it is?” Hume asked in the Saturday tweet.

This from the article: “he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy…” There is a huge fallacy in this. Anyone know what it is? https://t.co/L1Jfgck6G2 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 2, 2019

The answer, as nearly every respondent to Hume’s tweet pointed out, is that it is the president himself who is tasked to set United States foreign policy. (RELATED: White House Official Testifies He Was ‘Not Concerned That Anything Illegal Was Discussed’ On Ukraine Call)

The President sets US foreign policy because he has to stand before the American people and account for it every 4 years, while unelected bureaucrats and “experts” do not. The administrative state has really warped our perception of how a republic operates. https://t.co/4egK3pMhw1 — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) November 2, 2019

“[Vindman] told lawmakers that he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy.” Doesn’t the president set U.S. foreign policy? https://t.co/4pzEod9d7f — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) November 2, 2019

Er, POTUS is in charge of foreign policy, not the beautiful people with expensive degrees who work for him, not even Bill Kristol? https://t.co/PAyJNPVXjO — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) November 2, 2019

And yet this nicely sums up the present divide: Do the American people get to elect a president? Or is the unelected bureaucracy our leader? https://t.co/5dPNKuxF80 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 2, 2019

When CIA traitor Aldrich Ames was asked why he spied, he explained, “I know what’s best for foreign policy and national security….and I’m going to act on that.” Though Mr. Vindman is not a traitor, his testimony on Ukraine & Trump shows he shares the logic and hubris of one. https://t.co/ATNpSIi89y — Bryan Dean Wright (@BryanDeanWright) November 2, 2019

Not long after his House testimony, several commented on Vindman’s distaste for Trump’s “America First” foreign policy and his apparent desire for a hand in setting policy himself.

This Alexander Vindman ordeal is merely a guy who is upset w/ how the president is conducting foreign policy & wants to criminalize FP wrong think. It’s really nothing more than that. NSC officials have no mandate. POTUS does. Dems+media using it to bolster weak impeachment case. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 29, 2019

Why was Vindman, an 0-5, engaging in unsanctioned foreign policy discussions with Ukrainian officials behind the back of the President of the United States? There is nothing remotely OK with that. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 29, 2019

NSC staff are not supposed to wear military uniform. Why did Alex Vindman turn up for his testimony today in full uniform? It’s political theatre. A coup. Because these people don’t like Trump’s America First foreign policy. pic.twitter.com/Vdu6FyHK0o — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 29, 2019