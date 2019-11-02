Media

Vindman Was ‘Deeply Troubled’ By Trump’s Effort To ‘Subvert’ US Foreign Policy. Brit Hume Points Out His ‘Huge Fallacy’

Scott Morefield Reporter

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was reportedly “deeply troubled” by what he saw as President Donald Trump’s efforts to “subvert U.S. foreign policy,” but Fox News commentator Brit Hume pointed out a “huge fallacy” in that line of thinking.

“[Vindman] told lawmakers that he was deeply troubled by what he interpreted as an attempt by the president to subvert U.S. foreign policy and an improper attempt to coerce a foreign government into investigating a U.S. citizen,” The Washington Post reported Friday, referring to the NSC official’s Tuesday impeachment inquiry testimony.

Hume, however, used Twitter to point out the fact that there is a “huge fallacy” in Vindman’s reasoning.

“Anyone know what it is?” Hume asked in the Saturday tweet.

The answer, as nearly every respondent to Hume’s tweet pointed out, is that it is the president himself who is tasked to set United States foreign policy. (RELATED: White House Official Testifies He Was ‘Not Concerned That Anything Illegal Was Discussed’ On Ukraine Call)

Not long after his House testimony, several commented on Vindman’s distaste for Trump’s “America First” foreign policy and his apparent desire for a hand in setting policy himself.