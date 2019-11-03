‘There Is No Evidence That Donald Trump Did Anything Wrong’: Kellyanne Conway Fires Back At Dana Bash

Kellyanne Conway fired back at CNN’s Dana Bash during a Sunday appearance on “State of the Union,” arguing that there was no evidence that President Donald Trump had done anything wrong.

Bash pressed Conway about the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking her repeatedly whether she felt the call was appropriate. (RELATED: ‘Off The Record Means Off The Freaking Record’: Meghan McCain Blasts Reporter Over Kellyanne Conway Call)

“That is his political rival and at its core regardless when that happened he’s asking — he is asking another leader to look into an American politician. That is okay with you?” Bash asked.

“The vice president,” Conway interjected.

“That is okay with you?” Bash asked again.

“What is fine with me is the day after Bob Mueller’s testimony which was as big of a bomb as the Mueller report despite the fact that for two plus years everyone in this town talked about nothing but, we spent $35 million in taxpayer — and the next day the president of the United States is saying to the president of Ukraine and I heard about Crowdstrike 2016 and people are talking about this prosecutor. Had nothing to do — he doesn’t mention 2020,” Conway explained.

“But it — the word ‘Biden’ —” Bash objected.

“It is not about 2020,” Conway shot back.

“Even if Joe Biden were not running for president and still a private citizen going off into the sunset, would it be okay for the — the president of the United States, yes or no, to ask another foreign leader to investigate an American citizen.”

Conway pointed out that the president had asked Zelensky to look into the broader issue of corruption, mentioning Biden and Crowdstrike as possible examples of that corruption.

“That is not — that sounds like a very oversimplified presentation of what is happening here,” she said. “What is happening here is the president of the United States said, people are talking about this prosecutor and, excuse me, in this investigation. And we have Joe Biden bragging on tape in January of 2018 and ‘I said I would be on ground in 90 more minutes and if you don’t believe me call Barack.'”

Bash pushed back, saying, “For the record, there is no evidence that Joe or Hunter Biden did anything wrong.”

Conway fired right back: “There is no evidence that Donald Trump did anything wrong.”