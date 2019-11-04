Editorial

In Case You Weren’t Convinced White Supremacist Richard Spencer Is A Deranged Loser, Here’s Some Leaked Audio That Will Change Your Mind

Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager

Audio surfaced Sunday night of what appears to be an unhinged, racial slur-filled rant from white supremacist Richard Spencer.

The far-right Daily Groyper was the first group to post the audio, which allegedly captured Spencer shrieking that he would return to Charlottesville “a fucking hundred times” following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which culminated in the death of paralegal Heather Heyer.

The person who is allegedly Spencer* sprinkles multiple references to slavery in between the voice cracks and racial slurs.

“We’re coming back here, like, a fucking hundred times! I am so mad. I am so fucking mad at these people,” he spouts. “They don’t do this to fucking me! We’re going to fucking ritualistically humiliate them! I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to! Like, this is never over!”

“I win, they fucking lose! That’s how the world fucking works!,” Spencer continued. “Little fucking kikes, they get ruled by people like me! Little fucking octaroons! I fucking – my ancestors fucking enslaved those pieces of fucking shit! I rule the fucking world! Those pieces of shit get ruled by people like me!”

The clip concludes with a the following dubious claim: “They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them! That’s how the fucking world works! We are going to destroy this fucking town!”

The audio was later posted to YouTube by internet provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

WATCH:

Vice noted Monday morning that the audio’s release comes amid an apparent rift in the white supremacist movement. Based on subsequent tweets Daily Groyper posted after publishing the original audio clip, it’s clear the group is currently less than happy with Spencer.

Spencer, who should not be given any platform to voice his white supremacist vitriol, has often been cast by the media as a figurehead for conservatives at large.

CNN recently had him on as a guest to criticize attacks President Trump launched against Democratic congressmen on Twitter. (RELATED: CNN Gives White Nationalist Richard Spencer Airtime To Dissect Trump’s Tweets)

The segment was a resounding failure, as members of both the left and right fiercely denounced the segment. (RELATED: Left, Right Batter CNN Over Richard Spencer Story Hour)

*Editor’s Note: Spencer did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the veracity of the audio.