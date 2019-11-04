In Case You Weren’t Convinced White Supremacist Richard Spencer Is A Deranged Loser, Here’s Some Leaked Audio That Will Change Your Mind

Audio surfaced Sunday night of what appears to be an unhinged, racial slur-filled rant from white supremacist Richard Spencer.

The far-right Daily Groyper was the first group to post the audio, which allegedly captured Spencer shrieking that he would return to Charlottesville “a fucking hundred times” following the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which culminated in the death of paralegal Heather Heyer.

BREAKING: Newly leaked audio shows Richard Spencer throwing unhinged tirade after Heather Heyer’s death.https://t.co/T5DOKBgdv2 — The Daily Groyper (@DailyGroyper) November 4, 2019

The person who is allegedly Spencer* sprinkles multiple references to slavery in between the voice cracks and racial slurs.

“We’re coming back here, like, a fucking hundred times! I am so mad. I am so fucking mad at these people,” he spouts. “They don’t do this to fucking me! We’re going to fucking ritualistically humiliate them! I am coming back here every fucking weekend if I have to! Like, this is never over!”

“I win, they fucking lose! That’s how the world fucking works!,” Spencer continued. “Little fucking kikes, they get ruled by people like me! Little fucking octaroons! I fucking – my ancestors fucking enslaved those pieces of fucking shit! I rule the fucking world! Those pieces of shit get ruled by people like me!”

The clip concludes with a the following dubious claim: “They look up and see a face like mine looking down at them! That’s how the fucking world works! We are going to destroy this fucking town!”

The audio was later posted to YouTube by internet provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

WATCH:

Vice noted Monday morning that the audio’s release comes amid an apparent rift in the white supremacist movement. Based on subsequent tweets Daily Groyper posted after publishing the original audio clip, it’s clear the group is currently less than happy with Spencer.

Spencer had recently criticized the America First/Dissident Right movement. Article coming tomorrow! — The Daily Groyper (@DailyGroyper) November 4, 2019

Spencer, who should not be given any platform to voice his white supremacist vitriol, has often been cast by the media as a figurehead for conservatives at large.

CNN recently had him on as a guest to criticize attacks President Trump launched against Democratic congressmen on Twitter. (RELATED: CNN Gives White Nationalist Richard Spencer Airtime To Dissect Trump’s Tweets)

The segment was a resounding failure, as members of both the left and right fiercely denounced the segment. (RELATED: Left, Right Batter CNN Over Richard Spencer Story Hour)

Today on its valuable airwaves, CNN gave a platform to white nationalist Richard Spencer. There is literally nothing productive Spencer brings to the conversation. Whoever made this shameful decision should be fired. https://t.co/rKTTyc1OUY pic.twitter.com/o060SS47ZD — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 16, 2019

CNN invited an open white supremacist on national television today. This isn’t a news network with journalistic ethics. It’s a circus that’s willing to help promote open racists for attention. pic.twitter.com/4Xcq3unW30 — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) July 16, 2019

Are you fuckin kidding me right now?! I get thrown off PayPal and Venmo, suspended from Twitter, and threatened & doxxed by Antifa just because I champion Trump… and THIS racist, anti-Semitic, self proclaimed white supremacist mfr is on CNN?!

???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/iNo0h0APU9 — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) July 17, 2019

CNN giving a global platform to an avowed white supremacist. Great work, morons. https://t.co/RdcgnAcphp — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 16, 2019

*Editor’s Note: Spencer did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the veracity of the audio.