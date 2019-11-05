Eminem Sides With Chris Brown Over His Assault On Rihanna In Leaked Song

Superstar rapper Eminem got everyone’s attention when he said he sided with Chris Brown over his 2009 assault on Rihanna in an unreleased song.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown,” the 47-year-old singer shared in the lyrics from a song that leaked out online over the weekend, according to US Weekly in a piece published Tuesday. “I’d beat a bitch down too.” (RELATED: Chris Brown Has Been Arrested. Here’s What We Know)

The track reportedly came from an earlier version on the “Slim Shady” hitmaker‘s 2009 album, Relapse. A different version of the song ultimately made it B.O.B’s 2011 hit, “Things Get Worse.” In that song, the singer raps that he “put Natasha Bedingfield in a washer” and “murdered” Dakota Fanning. (RELATED: Eminem Reveals He’s Been Sober For 11 Years After Struggling With Addiction To Prescription Drugs)

Shortly after the song surfaced, social media blew up with people calling out Eminem for the eye-brow raising lyrics.

“Eminem grown ass really glorifying abuse for a damn song,” one person tweeted.

Other noted that it wasn’t the first time the performer has rapped about committing violence. Most notably, he rapped in his 2000 song “Kim,” in which he enacted killing his ex-wife Kim Scott Mathers and putting her in the trunk of his car.

The rapper, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, later went on to work with Rihanna with such huge hits as “Love the Way You Lie” in 2010, “Numb” in 2012 and “The Monster” in 2013.

As previously reported, Brown pleaded guilty to the assault of Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, in 2009 and served nearly five years of probation.