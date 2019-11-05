One Of The World’s Most Trafficked Websites Went Down Tuesday

Google appeared to be down Tuesday afternoon, with Downdetector reporting several outages and Twitter users writing that they were unable to search anything on the website.

Downdetector, a website that logs “realtime” issues and outages with various services, logged hundreds of problems with the website around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Twitter users noted the website appeared to be down and all search results were coming up empty.

One of the most popular visited websites in America, Google has had its past share of outages, with one on July 2 taking the website down for hours, The Verge reported. YouTube, Gmail and Snapchat were also affected and caused by a problem with Google’s Cloud service, which powers multiple apps, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Facebook Is Experiencing Worldwide Outages, Report Show)

The website blamed “high levels of network congestion” in the eastern part of America for the hours-long outage on July 2, NBC News reported. The website also owns YouTube, AdSense and other websites. It is not known if these websites also experienced outages.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.