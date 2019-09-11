Facebook Is Experiencing Worldwide Outages, Report Show

Facebook is experiencing worldwide outages, according to a report from an outlet designed to detect when technology goes down.

There have been roughly 92 reports of Facebook outages, Downdetector.com reported Wednesday afternoon at press time. Downdetector is “the weatherman for the digital world … Just like the weather, service interruptions and outages can’t be predicted,” according to the outlet’s website.

The outlet’s map showed that the bulk of the problems are happening on the West Coast, near California, and on the East Coast.

Downdetector showed reports of outages started Monday afternoon, impacting areas in the United States, along with locations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and the Philippines. (RELATED: Facebook Stays Mum On Accusations Of Conservative Bias As Trump Bears Down)

Instagram and Snapchat are experiencing similar problems. Many of the outages are concentrated in New England.

This is not the only time Facebook has experienced problems. The social media platform wrestled with problems in October 2017, when the platform at a point received nearly 2,000 outage reports every 20 minutes.

The outage reports in 2017 were reported in the United States, Canada, Turkey, India, Russia, Australia, several European countries, and other countries. Users attempting to reach the Facebook-owned platform Instagram — at least on desktop computers — were also met with an error message.

Facebook has not replied to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

