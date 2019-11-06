False Hijack Alarm Goes Off At Amsterdam Airport, Passengers Evacuated: Report

European airline Air Europa said a hijacking alarm that went off on one of its planes at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam was a “false alarm” in a Wednesday tweet.

The airline said the alarm was a “warning that triggers protocols on hijackings” at Schiphol in the tweet.

“False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam [to] Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” Air Europa wrote.

#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam – Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize. — Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019

The tweet came after Schiphol Airport’s official Twitter account said Dutch military police were investigating a “suspicious situation” on a plane and had evacuated passengers off the aircraft Wednesday evening.

“The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted,” an initial tweet posted by the official account for Schiphol read, according to CNN.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

“Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing,” another tweet from the airport posted several minutes later read. (RELATED: Stabbing Suspect Traveled To The Netherlands With ‘Terrorist Motive,’ Believes Holland Insults Allah)

Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing. https://t.co/hZvl0Dq5ig — Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019

Police and ambulances were deployed near the aircraft being investigated, the BBC reported. (RELATED: Man Shot After Stabbing Two At Dutch Railway Station)

The airport is the third largest in Europe next to Heathrow in London and Charles de Gaulle in Paris.

