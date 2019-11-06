Famed French Actress Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized For ‘Very Limited’ Stroke

Famed French star Catherine Deneuve had to be hospitalized in Paris after falling ill Tuesday night and it turned out to be a “very limited” stroke.

According to a statement circulated to local media, the 76-year-old actress suffered “a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke,” per Deadline magazine in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

French movie icon Catherine Deneuve admitted to hospital: Le Parisien https://t.co/SMjyoxbPk9 pic.twitter.com/j5MIRD2AFE — Reuters (@Reuters) November 6, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter stated that when that kind of mild stroke happens it means an artery to the brain is blocked.(RELATED: Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep For Silent Protest Planned For Golden Globes)

The “Belle de Jour” star was believed to have been on set Tuesday while filming Emmanuelle Bercot’s feature drama “De Son Vivant” before falling ill later that evening and being admitted to the hospital.

Deneuve’s agent Claire Blondel, shared that the legendary actress has “no motor function deficit, and must of course take some time off.”

The award-winning actress made headlines last year when she apologized to victims of sexual harassment and assault after calling the #MeToo movement a new form of “puritanism” that defended men’s rights to “hit on women.”

“Rape is a crime, but trying to seduce someone, even persistently or cack-handedly, is not —

nor is men being gentlemanly a macho attack,” the letter co-signed by Deneuve and nearly one hundred other women read.