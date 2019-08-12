Richard Gere Brings Supplies To Migrants In Mediterranean Sea

Actor Richard Gere brought supplies to migrants stranded in the Mediterranean Sea trying to enter Italy and Malta Friday.

The U.S. film star was on a smaller boat that ferried supplies to 121 people aboard the Open Arms, a rescue ship floating in international waters near the Italian island of Lampedusa. The boat has reportedly been blocked from entering ports in Italy and Malta.

WATCH:

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the latest from the DCNF video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

ALSO WATCH:

Expert Advice On How To Dress For Court! Courtesy of Roger Stone

Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO To Pay For The Border Wall

This Man was Arrested for Praying and Anointing At The White House

Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security

(Super-cut) How Many Times Did The Democrats Say “Trump” In the CNN Debate?

These People ROAST Trump only to find out it was Obama!

This Hilarious Interview With Dan Crenshaw Is Insane! The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Own Vince Shkreli Tests The Limits Of Congressman Crenshaw’s Hospitality!

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.